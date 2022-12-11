Though Beyoncé hasn’t officially announced her Renaissance tour, it’s become one of the buzziest of the upcoming year. Plans of the Renaissance tour were revealed back in October at WACO Theater‘s Wearable Art Gala 2022, where a lavish tour package was up for auction.

According to The Sun, Beyoncé is in high gear planning for her tour. A source close to the tour told The Sun that Bey is enforcing a ban on alcohol and drugs during rehearsals and tour dates.

“Bey knows the new performances will require intense choreography and precision, so everyone has to be clean and sober,” said the source. “There won’t be any crazy partying on the road either.”

The source also revealed that each crew member will be thoroughly background-checked, in order to prevent sexual misconduct during the tour.

“She is also carrying out #MeToo checks with the dancers, band and crew with hopes doing so will make the tour a safe and friendly work environment,” said the source.

Additionally, Bey will be providing her tour crew with access to mental health support and resources.

“She knows people are happiest when they know their well-being is fulfilled,” said the source, “and wants to use what she has learned in the business to lead by example.”