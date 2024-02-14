Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have long shown admiration for each other’s craft. After the infamous MTV Video Music Awards incident of 2009, Bey invited Swift to deliver her speech after being interrupted. Bey was also seen at Swift’s birthday party in 2014. Last year, the two made appearances at the premieres of each other’s respective concert films. While they’ve maintained a friendship for nearly 15 years, the two have never collaborated musically. However, the Swifties and the Beyhive may soon be in for a treat.
This past weekend, Bey broke the internet by giving fans the first taste of her upcoming album, Act II, which, as evidenced by the two singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” sounds like it’ll be a country album. Given its sound, some fans are theorizing that Bey may have convinced another artist to make a brief return to her country roots.
Does Beyoncé have a collaboration with Taylor Swift on Act II?
Today (February 13), producer Killah B, who co-wrote and produced “Texas Hold ‘Em,” spoke with TMZ to tease the album. When asked if Act II would have any collaborations — perhaps with an artist who has roots in country, but made a pivot to pop — Killah responded, saying. “Let’s just say she’s on the approach of shocking the world.”
Though the TMZ reporters didn’t refer to Swift directly by name, the description one of them offered does sound a lot like Swift’s career trajectory. As Beyoncé is known to move in secret, fans probably won’t find out if a collaboration between the two hitmakers came to fruition until the day of the album release.
Act II is out 3/29 via Parkwood Entertainment.