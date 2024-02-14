Does Beyoncé Have A Collaboration With Taylor Swift On ‘Act II?’

Beyoncé and Taylor Swift have long shown admiration for each other’s craft. After the infamous MTV Video Music Awards incident of 2009, Bey invited Swift to deliver her speech after being interrupted. Bey was also seen at Swift’s birthday party in 2014. Last year, the two made appearances at the premieres of each other’s respective concert films. While they’ve maintained a friendship for nearly 15 years, the two have never collaborated musically. However, the Swifties and the Beyhive may soon be in for a treat.

This past weekend, Bey broke the internet by giving fans the first taste of her upcoming album, Act II, which, as evidenced by the two singles “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” sounds like it’ll be a country album. Given its sound, some fans are theorizing that Bey may have convinced another artist to make a brief return to her country roots.