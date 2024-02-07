Here’s The Meaning Behind Behind Beyoncé’s Cécred Hair Care Line

Something special is coming from Beyoncé this month. Last night (February 6), Bey took to social media to announce her new hair care line, Cécred. She shared a cryptic trailer, featuring videos and images of Bey, and several others, applying care routines to their hair.

At the time of writing, Bey has not revealed the products that will be featured, nor the stores in which the products will be available for purchase. However, she did share a lovely note to Cécred newsletter subscribers, explaining how her new hair care line came to be.

“It has always been a dream of mine to create a hair care line,” said Beyoncé. “That’s why I’m so proud to share Cécred, which celebrates and honors the wisdom in our hair. I’m excited that you are now part of this community and can help to build an intimate and powerful space where we can share our journeys, our hair secrets, and protect all things sacred.”

As Bey is known to do with her other ventures, she is remaining tight-lipped about Cécred until the launch date later this month.

Cécred is set to drop on February 20.

You can see the Cécred announcement trailer above.