Is Beyoncé Dropping A Country Album In 2024?

For months, fans have been begging Beyoncé for the visuals for her Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance. Today (February 11), during Super Bowl LVIII, the “Thique” singer finally delivered something for supporters to sink their teeth into.

Although the commercial wasn’t quite the visual the public was looking forward to, it confirms that the “Renaissance Era” is far from over. As Beyoncé takes a road trip back to her home state, Texas, she teases that something special is on the way.

So, what exactly should the Beyhive expect from their Queen Bey?