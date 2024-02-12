For months, fans have been begging Beyoncé for the visuals for her Grammy Award-winning album, Renaissance. Today (February 11), during Super Bowl LVIII, the “Thique” singer finally delivered something for supporters to sink their teeth into.
Although the commercial wasn’t quite the visual the public was looking forward to, it confirms that the “Renaissance Era” is far from over. As Beyoncé takes a road trip back to her home state, Texas, she teases that something special is on the way.
So, what exactly should the Beyhive expect from their Queen Bey?
Is Beyoncé Dropping A Country Album In 2024?
Following the Easter eggs sprinkled into her 2024 Grammys wardrobe, it appears that Beyoncé is gearing up to drop a country album. But will it be released this year? Again, it seems that the answer is yes.
Based on the artwork, Renaissance Act II is scheduled to be released on March 29.
According to Pop Crave, the forthcoming album will feature 16 tracks. Of the records rumored to hit streaming platforms, the platform believes two songs are titled “Texas Hold’ Em” and “16 Carriages.” This wouldn’t be Beyoncé’s first venture into country music if you think back to her 2016 collaboration “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks.
Confirmed tracks for Beyoncé’s 16- track Act II from ‘Renaissance:’
• Texas Hold ‘Em
Beyoncé is known for her pop, R&B, and even rap records. But it looks like country music should brace itself for Bey’s formal entry.