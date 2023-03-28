Beyoncé‘s Renaissance was undoubtedly one of the biggest, if not the biggest, release of 2022. The album was full of hits; the lead single “Break My Soul” is a timeless banger, and “Alien Superstar” kept fans entertained and making memes.

Months later, the album is still kicking it, especially “Cuff It.” The song has exceeded her beloved classic hit “Halo” as her longest-charting solo song of all time on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, according to Pop Base on Twitter. The feat has fans celebrating.

‘CUFF IT’ has surpassed ‘Halo’ as Beyoncé’s longest-charting solo song of all time on the Billboard Hot 100. pic.twitter.com/GO1AbNb6Go — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 28, 2023

Renaissance was also recently the inspiration for a collection with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. About it, Rousteing said, “I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can’t control the emotion of your sketch… it wasn’t something I was supposed to be doing but I was just inspired by the music to do it.”

Beyoncé’ praised it, writing, “Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” she wrote. “Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself. To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world.”