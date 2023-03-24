Today, just a day after announcing the end of her partnership with Adidas for Ivy Park over creative differences, Beyoncé got to announce some good news in the form of a new collection with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing. Rousteing, who was inspired by Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance, said of the collection, “I was sketching and sketching as I listened, and sometimes you can’t control the emotion of your sketch… it wasn’t something I was supposed to be doing but I was just inspired by the music to do it.”

Over on Instagram, Beyoncé offered her thoughts on the collection, thanking Rousteing and Balmain and calling the experience “freeing.” “Thank you @olivier_rousteing and @balmain for bringing RENAISSANCE to life in couture,” she wrote. “Designing alongside you was freeing—thank you for allowing me to celebrate the human form, to take artistic risks, to push boundaries and to freely express myself. To the @voguefrance team, thank you for trusting in our vision and sharing it with the world.”

The collaboration marked the singer’s second major collaboration with the French design house. The first, in 2018, produced the pieces that she wore during her historic headlining set at Coachella. Rousteing was responsible for that collection as well, which consisted of HBCU-inspired pieces like hoodies and t-shirts as well as the elegant, diamond-draped gown she wore on stage.

Each of the new looks is inspired by a different track from Renaissance, which you can check out on Vogue‘s website.