Beyoncé’s ‘Alien Superstar’ Has Fans Making Funny And Impressive Memes And Video Edits

Memes, trends, and challenges are in the making when it comes to Beyoncé’s Renaissance. First “Plastic Off The Sofa” inspired a vocal challenge for ambitious TikTok users. Now the idiosyncratic “Alien Superstar” is the center of attention.

The song is a particularly clubby anthem, bursting with sensual lyrics, chaotic rhythms, and an otherwordly texture. Check out some of the memes and videos below.

Keke Palmer has even joined in to praise the track. “If you woke up this morning, and you wasn’t sure what was going on with you, wasn’t sure if you felt good, you looked in the mirror and said, ‘Ugh,’ you know, you just didn’t feel like you were it, then turn up your radio and understand this,” she said with the song playing in the background, Bey’s vocals beginning just as Palmer finished speaking.

Before sharing Renaissance, Bey shared a statement about her intentions with the album. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.” It’s proving to serve as an escape and a source of freedom for her fans as well.

