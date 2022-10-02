beyonce solange coachella 2018
Beyoncé Sends A Heartfelt Message To Her Sister Solange After Her Original Score Debut

This past weekend, Solange debuted her original score for the New York City Ballet. She composed the score for a performance called Play Time, which was choreographed by Gianna Reisen.

Yesterday (October 1), Solange’s sister, Beyoncé, took to Instagram to congratulate her on her remarkable feat.

“My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,” said Beyoncé in the post’s caption. “You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep.”

She continued in the post, saying, “Might I suggest you don’t f*** with my sis,” referring to her Renaissance cut, “Cozy.”

Solange has since responded to Bey’s post, saying “I love you sooo muchhhh! you inspire me sooo much! so grateful to have a sister like youuu.”

On the night of the score’s debut, Bey was present to watch her sister celebrate her huge milestone, along with their mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson. The score was performed by the City Baller Orchestra featuring a soloist from Solange’s ensemble.

Play Time will continue to run on October 8, 11, and 16, and May 2, 11, 13, 17, and 18 at Lincoln Center.

