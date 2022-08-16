It has been a while since we’ve gotten some new music from Solange, but it looks like that may change in the near future. There’s a catch, though: To indulge in Solange’s latest work, you’ll have to be in New York on September 28 for the New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala.

According to The New York Times, while Beyonce is busy bringing ball culture to the mainstream, Solange will be bringing her unique sensibilities to the ballet, composing the score for an original work by choreographer Gianna Reisen. It’ll be performed by a chamber ensemble made up of City Ballet orchestra members as well as some of Solange’s own musicians.

To be fair, it won’t be much of a jeté (that’s “leap” in ballet) for Solange to move into this new field. After all, she’s worked with museums like the Guggenheim and Getty, where she’s curated collections of fine arts from music to film. She also, according to The Times, dreamed of attending the prestigious Julliard School in New York, inspired by Houston Ballet’s own Lauren Anderson.

Meanwhile, Solange’s collaborator Reisen has already choreographed two prior shows for City Ballet. The upcoming Fall Fashion Gala will feature dances paired with designers such as Giles Deacon and Raf Simons.