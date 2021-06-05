Solange is a woman of many talents, so it’s only right that she was asked to put together a video that shined a light on the finalists for the 2021 International Woolmark Prize. According to the award’s website, The International Woolmark Prize “celebrates outstanding fashion talents from around the globe who showcase the beauty and versatility of Australian Merino wool. It is the world’s most prestigious award for rising fashion stars.” The 2021 finalists for the award include Bethany Williams, Kenneth Ize, LECAVALIER, Matty Bovan, Thebe Magugu, and Casablanca.

The singer’s short film, titled Passage, features a cast of celebrities who wear clothing designed by the finalists for the International Woolmark Prize. Dionne Warwick rocks clothing created by Magugu while Dominique Jackson from FX’s Pose is found in work by Kenneth Ize. Rapper SahBabii and singer KeiyaA also appear in the visual directed by Wu Tsang. In a lengthy statement, Solange spoke about Passage and her inspiration behind the film.

In continuing Saint Heron’s world-making practice, Passage further explores my interest in theatrical production through the translation of identity, spirit, philosophy and creation. Whether it be through album artwork, stage design, or filmmaking, I’ve always sought to create new visual languages that encompass the expressions my other works cannot communicate. I’m inspired to expand these processes through the Saint Heron Agency with a wider scope of collaborations and projects. To reflect on and honor the creative process with the 2021 International Woolmark Prize finalists, Passage aligns with Saint Heron’s mission to reverence creation as life, from abstraction to being. I’ve been a longtime fan of Wu Tsang’s work and to be able to work alongside her, the Saint Heron team, and all of the incredible artists and designers in the film, really fortifies the ethos of collaboration and communal creative exchange that we wish to continue to embody.

You can watch the film in the video above.

Dionne Warwick is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.