Beyoncé has earned a reputation for her supreme professionalism, but that doesn’t make her immune from rare performance mishaps — at least, not on her end. On her 2023 Renaissance Tour, she was saved from a potential wardrobe malfunction by her dancers, Les Twins.

Meanwhile, her ongoing Cowboy Carter Tour had a mechanical malfunction on Saturday night at her hometown show in Houston. While performing “16 Carriages” from a car suspended in the air over the stage, the car listed to one side and stopped moving, prompting the star to halt the show while she was lowered back to the stage. And while she joked about the incident later on Instagram (“Sittin’ sidewayz” is an all-timer of a caption), there’s no doubt the moment was a little scary for those in attendance, if not for Bey herself. As she reached solid ground again, she told the crowd, “I want to thank y’all for loving me. If ever I fall, I know y’all will catch me.”

Parkwood Entertainment released a statement after the show reading, “A technical mishap caused the flying car, a prop Beyonce uses to circle the stadium and see her fans up close, to tilt. She was quickly lowered and no one was injured. The show continued without incident.”

Prior to that, though, the tour had been running smoothly. In May, it was reported that the Cowboy Carter Tour had already set a record highest-grossing reported single-venue engagement ever by a woman for its show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (which was attended and recapped by Uproxx’s own Philip Cosores. You can read his report here). Later that month, Beyoncé helped a couple do a baby sex reveal.

You can see video of Beyoncé prop car stalling out in the air here.