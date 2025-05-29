Beyoncé has become a big part of many people’s lives over the decades, but that’s especially true for one soon-to-be-born baby.

During a recent Cowboy Carter Tour show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey (as People notes), Beyoncé spotted a sign asking her to take the attached envelope and reveal the baby’s sex. Beyoncé did and the paper inside revealed the baby is a “cowboy.” Beyoncé, who was all smiles, said, “It’s a boy! God bless you. Congratulations. Thank you so much for letting me be a part of it. Thank you.”

There are multiple videos of the moment on social media, so here’s the one from Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

Uproxx’s Philip Cosores attended a recent Beyoncé show, which he in his review described as “a performance that underscored her multi-act vision of this chapter of her career, that shines a light on Black contributions in genres where it’s often minimized.” He also noted, “But at the end of the day, one of the great artists of our time is out there playing music in the biggest of spaces on a tour that will only exist just this one time. Every moment of it is thoughtful and exhilarating, enough to win new fans and satisfy her beloved hive. There’s nothing to do but celebrate that, savor it, and tune all the other noise out.”