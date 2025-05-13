Last month, Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour. With reviews from the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s first five dates at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium (including a poignant piece from Uproxx’s Senior Director, Editorial and Content Strategy, Philip Cosores), fans are ready to mosey on down to a show nearest them.

But rave reviews aren’t the only thing Bey can hang her Western hat on. According to Billboard, Beyoncé has already snagged a few new professional accomplishments.

Based on data submitted to Billboard Boxscore, the SoFi Stadium run of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour is the highest-grossing reported single-venue engagement ever by a woman. But it doesn’t stop there, racking in $55.7 million in gross ticket sales (217,000 tickets), the stretch is the biggest reported single-venue engagement of the year so far.

As far as 2025 shows go, Beyoncé beat out former collaborators Coldplay’s impressive sales of their 16-date Music Of The Spheres Tour run in Asia and Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran Tour stretch in Mexico City across seven nights.

With the Cowboy Carter Tour firmly holding onto Billboard Boxscore’s fifth-highest grossing tour stop record, it is now competing to knock off U2’s Sphere 2023-2024 residency in Las Vegas, Harry Styles’ 2022 Madison Square Garden 15-date shows run, and Take That’s eight night stretch at London’s Wembley Stadium in 2011.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour will run until July. Analysts predict there are plenty more performance milestones to come.