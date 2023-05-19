Beyoncé and Jay-Z are making some serious headlines today, after TMZ reported that the couple bought not only a new house in California, but the most expensive one ever sold in the entire state for $200 million.

According to the outlet, they beat out the previously held record of $177 million for an estate sale. And, while it’s not the most expensive deal in the country (that record’s held by one in NYC for $238 million), it is now in second place.

Spanning eight acres, the property is located with a Pacific Ocean view on Paradise Cove — which they note is known as Billionaire’s Row. It was initially listed for $295 million. It had originally been built and owned by the art collector William Bell, with the design coming from the Japanese architect Tadao Ando. The house also reportedly took about fifteen years to be built.

Based on photos of the property, they also have a massive backyard just in front of the ocean.

The latest collection to the power musician duo’s real estate portfolio, it follows their 2017 purchase of a mansion in Bel-Air for $88 million. However, now that the news has broke, fans on social media are divided by the large-scale amount.

Check out some images of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s truly wild new house here.