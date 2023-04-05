Forbes dropped their several lists about billionaires for 2023, including one of the richest and another of some new faces who brought in fortunes this year.

Jay-Z is now officially the richest rapper in the world, as XXL notes. Hov boosted his earnings from $1.5 to $2.5 billion now. Not only does he own Roc Nation, but he also has found success through his liquor businesses, selling his stake in D’Usse to Bacardi just this February.

Rihanna is another notable musician on this year’s list as her net worth is currently $1.4 billion. She played a successful Super Bowl halftime show this year and runs a massive Fenty Beauty makeup brand.

For Forbes‘ list of new billionaires in 2023, the island king himself, Jimmy Buffett, joined the ranks. Buffett’s string of successful Margaritaville locations around the world are clearly working on bringing in the dough. Just about two years ago, he also opened a location in Times Square, which features a restaurant that is open to the public. (There’s also a non-crowded pool that’s fun for summer lounging, but they might have cracked down to it just being for guests.)

In total, about 150 new names were added to Forbes‘ list, with other non-musicians being LeBron James, Tom Ford, Tiger Woods, and more.

View Forbes‘ ranking of the world’s richest people here.