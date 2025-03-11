Here’s a fun trivia question for you: what was the most recent live-action movie to star Beyoncé? It’s not The Lion King and Mufasa: The Lion King; those are animated, and only feature her voice. Same with 2013’s Epic.

Give up? The answer is Obsessed, the campy psychological thriller with Idris Elba and Ali Larter that came out in 2009. Since then, Beyoncé has focused on her music career — that’s working out pretty well for her. But is there a chance the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer could return to the big screen? Unless Carmen: A Hip Hopera gets an IMAX re-release, which it should, probably not.

That’s according to Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles, who shared a video on Instagram about her daughter donating her salary for 2008’s Golden Globes-nominated Cadillac Records to drug treatment centers. “This is still one of my favorite movies and it makes me miss the fact that my child decided not to continue with movies,” she wrote. “She killed it in this movie, and she so unselfishly donated her salary to the Phoenix house.”

It’s as simple as Beyoncé didn’t want to continue making movies. That makes sense: once you’ve starred in Austin Powers In Goldmember, you’ve reached the peak of cinema excellence. There’s nowhere left to go but down.