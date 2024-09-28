The BeyHive are swarming to find out who’s in charge of the People’s Choice Country Awards. After Beyoncé’s latest album Cowboy Carter didn’t earn any nominations at the CMA Awards, the “16 Carriages” singer’s fans have been on high alert.

Dolly Parton may not consider the act to be a blatant dismissive of her record-recording release, but supporters feel otherwise. To add fuel to the Texas hot flame, Beyoncé didn’t take home any wins following the 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards despite receiving the second-highest amount of nominations (17 total) including Social Country Star, Album, Song, two for Female Song, Collaboration Song, two for Cover Song, Crossover Song, Storyteller Song, Female Artist, and People’s Artist.

Following the blowout loss, fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam the award show.

“They definitely were hating on her,” remarked one user.

“Not 1, but all 12 of her nominations? Oh yeah, I’m tearing some sh*t up today,” chimed another.

“The People’s Choice my f*cking ass,” penned another.

“How do you lose despite getting the most votes,” questioned another.

“So the People’s Choice Country Awards uses an electoral college,” asked one user.

Others began to predict that this could be a trend going into next year’s award season.

“This might be her first era without winning awards 😩,” wrote one user.

Beyoncé hasn’t publicly addressed the matter.