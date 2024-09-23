Beyoncé And Levi’s Are Cooking Something Up, The Denim Icons Tease

Among the highlights on Beyoncé’s hit album Cowboy Carter is the Post Malone collaboration “Levii’s Jeans.” Not long after the track’s release, denim company Levi’s had a significant stock jump, so much so that Levi Strauss CEO Michelle Gass said the following: “I would just say that denim is having a moment and the Levi’s brand is having a powerful moment around the world. One of the things that really is significant about the Levi’s brand and we place a lot of emphasis and investment is making sure that Levi’s brand remains in the center of culture. And I don’t think there’s any better evidence or proof point than having someone like Beyoncé, who is a culture shaper, to actually name a song after us.”

Well, it appears Gass figured it wouldn’t be a bad idea to formally get into the Beyoncé business.

On Instagram today (September 23), Levi’s shared an illustration of Beyoncé riding a horse in silhouette. (They tagged Beyoncé in the post, so that’s how we know for sure it’s her.) The post is captioned, “INTRODUCING: A New Chapter.” Furthermore, the Levi’s Instagram now features a highlight titled “Levii’s.”

It’s not currently clear what’s going on here, as the aforementioned is so far all the publicly available information about the situation.