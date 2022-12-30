While we still don’t have the visuals to accompany Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, fans are suspecting that they may arrive soon. Over the past week, it appears Bey sent friends, family, and a selected group of fans special holiday cards.

On the cards was an image of the “Break My Soul” hitmaker dressed in a white cowboy hat, with a matching bustier and fluffy sleeves. The front of the cards also contained text reading “Winter Renaissance.”

Inside the cards read “Wishing you and your family the most joyous holiday season. Love Beyoncé and the Parkwood team.”

Of course, as the cards began to surface online, the Beyhive was sent abuzz, and immediately began sharing fan theories.

Some believe that these cards are a hint the music videos could premiere any day now. Some also believe that this may be leading up to another album.

“ok so it’s winter renaissance meaning that the visuals will he coming in winter & summer renaissance is the tour and they’re all under the renaissance project but she also has hints for the next alleged country project (thus the cowboy hat),” said one Twitter user.

Another Twitter user believes Bey may be re-releasing Renaissance during the winter months.

Because it’s going to be a renaissance of the renaissance album over these winter months where we get a deluxe edition AND the visuals…

Vanessa De Luca, editor of The Root, shared an image of a card she received, and confirmed that all that arrived was a holiday card, “But always nice to be thought of,” she said in a comment.

Beyoncé’s representatives did not immediately return our request for comment.