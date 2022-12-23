The Longevity Of Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’

138 days have passed — it’s been a little under five months since the release of Beyoncé’s seventh studio album Renaissance. Celebrating Black, queer culture in a dance-filled record, the album has easily found itself on listeners’ #SpotifyWrapped charts, across Ballroom floors, and placed on album of the year lists.

It’s unsurprising that Renaissance has held a relevant position in pop culture considering the endless memes and themed dance parties — regardless of the album’s undelivered music videos. If it wasn’t obvious after the release of her self-titled album in 2013, Beyoncé knows how to captivate an audience for an extensive period of time. As Twitter users joked about members of the BeyHive getting to leave the imaginary waiting room of artists that rarely drop music (alongside fans of SZA, Rihanna, and Frank Ocean), the unbelievable existence surrounding the album’s long-awaited release started to feel real. The longing for the album’s visuals is similar to how we’ll be yearning for the next chapter of the Houston native’s teased three-act project.

Longevity isn’t anything new for Beyoncé. If you’ve been following her superstardom since the days of Destiny’s Child or even 2016’s vulnerable project Lemonade, everything revolving around the artist stays relevant. On “Formation,” she did claim that she’s that b*tch because she frequently causes conversation. In “I’m That Girl,” she reminded her listeners exactly who the f*ck she is with the opening sample by the late Memphis rapper Princess Loko.

She’s also tapping into a wider trend. Like a variety of musical projects from the likes of PinkPantheress, Rochelle Jordan, Drake, Shygirl, Channel Tres/Tinashe, and IDK/Kaytranada, Renaissance is one of many examples of why 2022 was a popular year for dance music by Black artists. Following two years of isolation, grief, and an unforeseeable return to normalcy, Renaissance arrived at a necessary time to return to the dance floor.

As many have mentioned, the album’s effortless flow is perfect for a night out, and that’s evident with the existence of #ClubRenaissance parties at clubs across the globe. While sharing an open letter about the album, Beyoncé anticipated that her fans would find joy in the music and “release a wiggle” while listening to it. Following the June arrival of lead single “Break My Soul,” some pointed out that the album’s ode to queer culture would’ve been heavily appreciated during Pride Month, but its drop toward the end of July promised a rewarding conclusion of the summer.

In the open letter, she also dedicated the album to her late Uncle Johnny, who passed away from HIV. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album,” she writes. While acknowledging the impact that her Uncle Johnny had in her life — which was also mentioned during her acceptance speech at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards — the mission to pay homage to Black queer and trans icons was evident throughout the album.

Her extensive roster of Black LGBTQ+ collaborators included New Orleans bounce phenomenon Big Freedia, The Internet’s singer-songwriter and sapphic superstar Syd, multihyphenate Grace Jones, television personality Ts Madison, and DJ/producer Honey Dijon, among others. Prior to Renaissance’s arrival, Beyoncé said, “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom.” Her intended choice of words has resonated with me for months: to be Black and queer during the release of Beyoncé’s Renaissance is to feel heard, seen, and unapologetically loved. The album’s recognizable reverence to Black queer artists, drag queens, and listeners was intentional, just as she spoke.