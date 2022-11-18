Big Sean and Jhene Aiko‘s family has grown by one. Today, Aiko took to Instagram to announce the birth of their baby boy.

Their baby was born last week, on November 8, and Aiko revealed that his name is Noah Hasani.

“after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came,” Aiko said in her Instagram post’s caption. “my baby Yoda, my Sani.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClHlUZjSKsv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In her post was a collection of photos, mostly of her surrounded by family and loved ones at the time of the birth. Also, at a nearby windowsill was a framed picture of her late brother, Miyagi, surrounded by crystals.

Sean also took to his Instagram to share the news, also recalling the rain and eclipse, saying, “he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could ever ask for and more. Any and everything for you Son.”

Noah is Aiko’s second child and Sean’s first. In an interview with Billboard back in June, before the two even announced they were expecting, Aiko said the best advice she could give to parents is to find a responsible balance.

Take moments to yourself and find gratitude in those moments, even when you have to do laundry. That’s why I like driving. It’s also important to spend time with your kids and find the joy in that because they grow up so fast. You’ll miss when they were with you all the time.