Big Sean Joins Quinn XCII On His New Heartfelt Bop ‘Common’

Big Sean is no stranger to the pop world, having collaborated with a few major names over the course of his career. Thus, it makes sense his appearance on Quinn XCII’s new track “Common” feels so seamless.

Quinn opens the record singing “You, you and me/ Go together so perfectly / And this don’t happen often / We got so much in common.”

Sean joins the record later, rapping “And I just got to say thank you / Cause life changed everything and it ain’t change you / Even when I think the world’s workin’ against me / You take the time to tell me ‘Sean, you know that ain’t true.”

Big Sean hasn’t been too active on the music end in 2022. While he did share the deluxe version of 2020’s Detroit 2 this week and finally got his classic mixtape Detroit on all streaming services earlier this month, he has only shared a few new raps by way of Queen Naija’s “Hate Our Love” and Ellie Goulding’s “Easy Lover.” Last year, he partnered with his frequent collaborator Hit-Boy on the EP What You Expect which featured Bryson Tiller, Lil Durk, Babyface Ray, and 42 Dugg.

As for Quinn XCII, he shared the single “Backpack” last month but has been quiet on the original music end. In terms of features, he appeared on NOTD’s “Less I Know” from this month’s Noted…EP. Back in May, he jumped on Ayokay’s “Less Alone” from his album Digital Dreamscape.

Needless to say, this was a well-timed release for both artists. A heartfelt tribute to their lovers and a gift to their fans.

Check out Big Sean and Quinn XCII on “Common” above.