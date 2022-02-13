Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are clearly fans of the LA Rams, even if they were mistaken for another celebrity couple at a recent game. The couple that makes music together, and watches sports together, stays together, chyron troubles be damned. Undeterred, Jhene showed up at Super Bowl LVI today, ready to honor her country and her team. She wasn’t singing a track off her Grammy-nominated album, Chilombo, but the oh-so-patriotic “America The Beautiful.”

Along with rising country star Mickey Guyton, who was tapped to sing the National Anthem this year, Aiko helped open this year’s Super Bowl with her rendition of the classic patriotic tune. In true Aiko fashion, there was plenty of soulfulness and her own twist on the standard. Check out her performance up above and stay tuned for a lot more music coming your way today.

The Super Bowl halftime performance is always a big deal for any artist, but this year, Dr. Dre organized an all-star cast that includes Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. And with rumors of a new single from Kendrick Lamar spreading like wildfire, that show is definitely not a music moment to miss, even if you’re not necessarily a sports fan.