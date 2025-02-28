BigXthaPlug isn’t letting his recent arrest for marijuana possession slow down his grind too much. The hefty Texan is right back at it with the video for “2AM” from his recently released album, Take Care Deluxe, proving why he’s one of the vanguards of the New Texas movement in rap. The song, which samples The Isley Brothers’ 2001 BET staple “Contagious,” informs the visuals as BigX updates its soap operatic tale of domestic discord.

The video, as intimated by its title, details the aftermath of a night of debauchery, as BigX departs from the strip club with a new companion for a late-night/early morning rendezvous. However, there’s some regret there, too; the woman with whom he spent the night at a hotel is not the one he’s coming home to, and there could be some trouble brewing on the horizon for our big-hearted but flawed hero. Of course, the tables have turned, and ironically, BigX finds himself on the other end of that equation — until the final twist, which you can watch the video for.

Fans can almost certainly expect to catch BigX perform the song this summer, as he joins Lil Baby on the latter’s WHAM Tour.

You can watch the video for “2AM” above and find more info about BigX’s tour here.