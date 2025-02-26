BigXthaPlug Was Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana In His Home State

For the past couple of years, Dallas rapper BigXthaPlug has been one of the vanguards of the New Texas breakout in hip-hop. Along with fellow rappers like Maxo Kream, That Mexican OT, and Monaleo, BigX has been steadily rising in notoriety, most recently being tapped by Lil Baby for his upcoming WHAM Tour after the release of his breakout album, Take Care. He also appeared as a guest rapper on Shaboozey’s “Drink Don’t Need No Mix” last July, contributing to his rapid rise to stardom beyond the Lone Star State.

Unfortunately, he’s suffered a minor setback in his ascent; according to TMZ, BigX was arrested this morning in his home state and charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana. He was pulled over for driving with expired tags, and after approaching the car, officers said they could smell the substance from outside. They also reported finding a loaded handgun in the passenger door pocket. However, possession of the weapon was assigned to BigX’s passenger, a younger relative, who also had a felony warrant in nearby Bexar County.

Both men were taking to Arlington City Jail. So far, there’s no word on bail status or comment from BigX or his management.