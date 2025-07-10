In an interview from a few months ago, when asked to name her favorite actor, Billie Eilish had two picks: Steve Carell and Jake Johnson. She’s had the chance to speak with Carell before (as well as other favorites from The Office). She’s met the New Girl star, too, but before she did, she was very starstruck, to the point of tears.

Eilish revealed this during a recent interview, explaining:

“Last year, I was flying somewhere and as we pulled up to the airport, Jake Johnson got out of another car. My dad was there and was like, ‘Billie, you have to get out of the car,’ and I was just like, ‘I can’t, Jake Johnson is right there.’ And I started to tear up and cry, and my dad was asking, ‘Who even is that?’ And I said, ‘It’s Jake Johnson, the best actor in the world.’

I went into the airport and just sobbed, and called a couple of my friends and said, ‘Jake Johnson is at the same airport as me!’ My dad was begging me to go and talk to him and I refused […] and this was last December, so not even that long ago! Eventually, I had to walk by him as he was in the same room and he called my name out and said hello […] and it was an awesome day!”