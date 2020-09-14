Billie Eilish is set to appear on the finale episode off Brian Baumgartner’s podcast about The Office, geeking out about her favorite show with a pair of its stars: Baumgarner and Steve Carell. An Oral History Of The Office has been streaming on Spotify for past 11 weeks, but tomorrow (Tuesday, September 15), the show comes to an end, bringing in the musical super fan for a discussion of The Office‘s legacy and lasting impact for a new generation of fans (Eilish herself was only 12 years old when the show finished its initial on-air run).

Eilish appears on the show via FaceTime call, gushing over the show and confessing she’s watched it 14 times (the episode was recorded earlier this year — since then, she’s completed another watch through). “Honestly, because I’ve been getting older, every time I watch it I understand something new because I started at [age] 12,” she admits. “Most of the things that I know are because of The Office. I swear to god.” She says she watches the show on her iPhone as an escape from day-to-day stress. “It takes me away from the reality of my life,” she says, “It’s a safe space.” Eilish previously appeared with Rainn Wilson (aka Dwight) answering quiz questions about show trivia.

The episode is also scheduled to include appearances from Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski, who played Pam and Jim, respectively. You can stream the full episode here on Tuesday, 9/15.

Story via Billboard.