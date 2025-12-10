Last month, Billie Eilish made a huge announcement, revealing that she and James Cameron made a 3D concert film. Eilish wrote at the time, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it.”

There’s still some waiting to do, but it just got easier as today (December 10), the first trailer for the film was unveiled. The video indicates that aside from concert footage, there will be some slice-of-life clips, too: It starts with Eilish spotting fans camping as they wait for her concert, then posting a photo of them and waiting for them to notice. The trailer also has some behind-the-scene footage of the making of the film itself.

Eilish recently discussed what it was like working with Cameron, saying:

“Well, it’s been an insanely amazing, surreal experience working with James Cameron. I’m really excited for all of it, and I’m so excited for the fans to experience this 3D situation that we’re working on. It’s nothing I’ve ever done, and I haven’t seen anything really like it, and I’m just kind of blown away at every step of the process. He spends the entire show [gestures framing hands] in front of every single, like all of the screens, and he just never quits. He never yawns, and he’s so respectful of what I want.”

Check out the trailer above.