At a Manchester concert this past summer, Billie Eilish told the audience, “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here. Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D.”

Now we know exactly what’s going: On Instagram hours ago, Eilish shared a photo of herself with Cameron and announced, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it.”

She discussed working with Cameron a few months ago in a Wall Street Journal interview, saying (as CinemaBlend notes):