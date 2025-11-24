At a Manchester concert this past summer, Billie Eilish told the audience, “So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here. Basically, I can’t say much about it, but what I can say is that I’m working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron and it’s going to be in 3D.”
Now we know exactly what’s going: On Instagram hours ago, Eilish shared a photo of herself with Cameron and announced, “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR (LIVE IN 3D) coming to theatres on march 20th 2026 !!!! this has been one of my favorite tours everrrrrr and being able to capture it and co-direct this film with @jamescameronofficial has truly been a dream come true. can’t wait for you all to see it.”
She discussed working with Cameron a few months ago in a Wall Street Journal interview, saying (as CinemaBlend notes):
“Well, it’s been an insanely amazing, surreal experience working with James Cameron. I’m really excited for all of it, and I’m so excited for the fans to experience this 3D situation that we’re working on. It’s nothing I’ve ever done, and I haven’t seen anything really like it, and I’m just kind of blown away at every step of the process. He spends the entire show [gestures framing hands] in front of every single, like all of the screens, and he just never quits. He never yawns, and he’s so respectful of what I want.”