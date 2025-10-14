In case you missed it, Billie Eilish had a bit of a scary moment last week. At a concert in Miami last Thursday, Eilish was walking by a barricade when an attendee aggressively grabbed her and pulled her towards the crowd. Ultimately, the situation was quickly resolved and Eilish was alright. Per ABC News, the person was kicked out of the venue and no further action was taken.

Videos of the incident (like this one) circulated, and one element that viewers noticed was a fan wearing a red bandana, as they quickly got in the face of the perpetrator and accosted them.

This fan has gotten some big-time props. Finneas shouted her out on his Instagram Story, writing, “Red bandana girl from last night’s show rules.”

As Stereogum notes, Eilish sent the fan some gifts, including a sweatshirt, and looked excited when she recognized her at a later concert.

Check out Eilish’s upcoming tour dates below.