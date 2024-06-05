There is only one thing that James Cameron loves more than water, and that is a sequel. What happens when you combine the two? You get Avatar: The Way Of Water. Add in a couple billion bucks and then you have the currently untitled Avatar 3.

Cameron has been working on the third installment in the sci-fi franchise seemingly forever, though filming for the second and third movies took place simultaneously beginning in 2017. In September 2020, Cameron confirmed that the third film was “95% done” and revealed earlier this year that it’s “in the can.”

“We’re shooting pick-ups on 3, which is just filling in the last 2 or 3%, and we’ve also got live-action pick-ups in June, that’s another couple percent,” he told Screen Rant. Even though his math is a little off, he’s still optimistic. “We’ve got about a quarter of movie 4 in the can. We’re post on 3 and now doing the VFX, which is an enormous job. I’ll need every second between now and then to get it done.” It only took about four years to get the rest of the 4% done!! By this rate, we’ll get Avatar 4 by 2065. To Cameron’s credit, a lot of thees delays were not his fault.

Now that the movie is coming to life, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming sequel, which is NOT called The Seed Bearer, by the way.