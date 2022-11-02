Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a major cinematic spectacle, but it’s also a big-time music event, too. After all, Black Panther: The Album, in support of the first movie, was a No. 1 album. Now, we know what the new Wakanda Forever OST is going to look like, as the tracklist was shared today.

It kicks off with the recent Rihanna release “Lift Me Up” and also includes songs from Burna Boy, Tems, Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe, CKay, PinkPantheress, and Rema, among others.

Recently, it was reported that Rihanna would have another Black Panther song besides “Lift Me Up”: a The-Dream-produced number called “Born Again.” However, that song does not appear on the tracklist. While it’s possible the song could still appear in the movie, unless something changes, it’s not currently slated to appear on the soundtrack album.

Check out the full tracklist below.

1. Rihanna — “Lift Me Up”

2. DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and Busiswa — “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”

3. Burna Boy — “Alone”

4. Tems — “No Woman No Cry”

5. Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia — “Árboles Bajo El Mar”

6. Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson — “Con La Brisa”

7. Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 — “La Vida”

8. Stormzy — “Interlude”

9. Fireboy DML — “Coming Back For You”

10. Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe — “They Want It, But No”

11. ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik — “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one”

12. OG DAYV featuring Future — “Limoncello”

13. CKay featuring PinkPantheress — “Anya Mmiri”

14. Bloody Civilian featuring Rema — “Wake Up”

15. Alemán featuring Rema — “Pantera”

16. DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa — “Jele”

17. Blue Rojo — “Inframundo”

18. calle x vida and Foudeqush — “No Digas Mi Nombre”

19. Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot — “Mi Pueblo”