Rihanna Reportedly Has Another Song In ‘Wakanda Forever’ Besides ‘Lift Me Up’

Rihanna fans were excited to learn that the long absent singer will make her return after a six-year hiatus with “Lift Me Up,” a song appearing in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Wakanda Forever. Now that the film’s premiered, there’s even more good news for the Navy; Rihanna has not just one but two songs in the film, with both appearing in the end credits. According to a tweet from The New York Times‘ Kyle Buchanan, “There are 2 Rihanna songs in the end credits of WAKANDA FOREVER… the already announced “Lift Me Up,” which plays first, then ‘Born Again,’ which was produced by The-Dream. Both ballads. But the rumors are true, you’re about to get double Rihanna after the drought.”

“Lift Me Up” has been described as an homage to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played T’Challa, the original Black Panther, in the character’s 2018 solo movie, as well as in his 2016 debut in Captain America: Civil War, and the crossover Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame. Boseman died of complications from colon cancer in 2020, a year prior to the sequel beginning filming and was not recast. The song is co-written by Tems, film director Ryan Coogler, and the film composer, Ludwig Göransson, who also composed on the original Black Panther.

Wakanda Forever hits theaters November 11, along with the soundtrack. “Lift Me Up” is out this Friday, October 28.

