Black Star Performs ‘The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing’ On ‘SNL’

In their second Saturday Night Live performance of the night, Black Star took the stage with producer Madlib to perform “The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing” from their album, No Fear Of Time.

During the performance, Talib Kweli and Yasiin Bey rap in tandem, throwing rose petals on the stage, as grayscale images rotate in the background.

“The rogue soul dark be the light / Shed the light into the darkroom / The light is not afraid that part / Gang-gang variates dream team,” the two rap on the track.

In a recent episode of Drink Champs, Bey and Kweli defended paywalling their album via Luminary, with Kweli saying, “We have made a choice for a lot of valid reasons to be in control of where and how we distribute our art. At this point in our careers and because of the music business, speaking for myself, we have to as men and as artists focus on not trying to cast a wide net and get everybody. Even me as a fan of Black Star, I want to hear it wherever I feel [like] hearing it.”

Check out the performance of “The Main Thing Is To Keep The Main Thing The Main Thing” above.