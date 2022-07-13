Ahead of their hotly anticipated collaborative album, Cheat Codes, Black Thought and Danger Mouse have dropped a new track, “Aquamarine.” On their new track, Danger Mouse delivers a clashing, drum-driven beat, as Black Thought raps about contemporary world issues while channeling the power within himself.

On a notable line, Black Thought raps, “I’m a king, I’m dipped in God’s Black, a blessing / Survival of the fittest is a natural selection.”

His royal rap stylings are garnished with a soft-tinged chorus by UK singer Michael Kiwanuka, who is one of many promising collaborators on Cheat Codes.

“For ‘Aquamarine,’ when I heard the music I just had a feeling to sing about standing up for something that’s unique and following that path,” said Kiwanuka in a statement. “I don’t know why but that’s what came out. Sometimes when you’re following something that’s unique to you it’s as if ‘enemies are all around.’ At times life can feel fragile like ‘everything’s burning down.’ For some reason the chords and music made me feel that way.”

The song’s accompanying video, directed by George Muncey and Elliott Elder, sees Black Thought spitting his rhymes, as a kaleidoscopic effect captures various angles of his face and his expressions.

Check out “Aquamarine” above.

Cheat Codes is out 8/12 via BMG. Pre-save it here.