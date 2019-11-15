Producer Danger Mouse and rapper MF Doom were inspired by working with the late indie rocker Sparklehorse on the track ‘Ninjarous.’ The jazzy track was written by Danger Mouse, whose given name is Brian Burton, and Sparklehorse’s Mark Linkous before the musician’s untimely death in 2010. Burton decided to release the full track via his label, 30th Century Records, in memory of Linkous.

Featuring drums by The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney, the track opens with teetering cymbals and delicate piano. MF Doom clears his throat before his verse comes in.

Danger Mouse and Sparklehorse’s collaborative 2010 album Dark Night of the Soul was released a few months after Linkous’ passing. Burton explained his reason for releasing “Ninjarous” nearly ten years after Linkous’ death was because the musician had a particular affinity for the track. “Mark and I worked on a lot of music together,” Burton said. “But the song we did with MF DOOM was always one of Mark’s favorites. He’d kept on me to put out, so I’m happy to pay tribute to him by getting it out there.”

“Ninjarous” will appear on the forthcoming 30th Century Volume 2, the second compilation album curated by Danger Mouse.

Listen to Danger Mouse’s “Ninjarous” featuring MF Doom and Sparklehorse above.