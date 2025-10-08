They say the revolution will not be televised, but Black Thought and Danger Mouse‘s video for their new single “Up” would like to raise an objection. The clip features a stack of television sets flashing imagery from news stories cover protests and documentaries about community leaders as Black Thought and guest vocalist Rag’n’Bone Man appearing in static-ridden closeups to perform their parts.

“Up” is the first single from the reunited Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s upcoming follow-up to their critically acclaimed 2022 project Cheat Codes. The best rapper alive first teamed up with the MF DOOM collaborator in 2005, when they recorded their first records together, but the album really began to come together in earnest in 2017 and 2018, when they first had the idea for it and recorded the bulk of its material. The project landed in multiple publications’ Best of 2022 lists and peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard 200.

The news that the two veteran artists are making another album will undoubtedly be met with some adulation, but frustratingly, there’s no release date or even a title, beyond a rumored Cheat Codes 2. Fortunately, we probably won’t have to wait another five years for it to drop.

Watch Black Thought and Danger Mouse’s “Up” video featuring Rag’n’Bone Man above.