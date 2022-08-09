In just a few days, Black Thought & Danger Mouse’s collaborative album Cheat Codes comes out, and they couldn’t resist giving fans just one more preview of what’s to come. After dropping videos for “No Gold Teeth,” “Because” with Joey Badass and Russ, and “Aquamarine,” the rapper-producer duo has unleashed one final posse cut on the world featuring the truly jaw-dropping lineup of Tariq, ASAP Rocky, and Run The Jewels. It’s called “Strangers,” and you can check it out above.

Featuring a signature Danger Mouse beat with a murky, breakbeat-laden soul loop, “Strangers” finds the four MCs spitting multisyllabic verses with no hook, simply beating listeners over the head with bars until there’s nothing left to do but shrug and say, “Those boys are RAPPIN’ rappin’.” Let the debate about who’s got the best verse begin.

In addition to the aforementioned names, Cheat Codes will also feature rap titans such as Conway The Machine, Raekwon The Chef, and the late, great MF DOOM, with whom Danger Mouse rose to prominence in the early 2000s with the Adult Swim-backed collab project The Mouse And The Mask as Danger Doom. The album is dropping on Friday, 8/12 via BMG.

Listen to Black Thought & Danger Mouse’s “Strangers” featuring ASAP Rocky, El-P, and Killer Mike above.