Blackpink’s Jisoo branched out earlier this year with the release of Amortage, her debut solo EP. The project still has some legs, as the K-pop favorite just released a new video for “Your Love.”

It’s a gorgeous clip, full of stunning nature imagery thanks to the filming location at Rainforest Wild ASIA, part of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore.

Jisoo previously said of the project, “I’m excited about this new era and the continuation of my musical journey. I feel like I’m just getting started, and I’d like to thank the BLINKs for all of their love and support. This is just the beginning, and I’m thrilled to kick off this seismic moment with Warner Records.”

