Blackpink’s Lisa recently said of the group, “We were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.” She added of a new album, “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

We don’t have new album news yet, but today (July 11), we do have a new song, as Blackpink just shared “Jump,” a dive into hardstyle electronic music that the four-piece debuted live in South Korea recently.

The song was written by TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, and Jesse Bluu, and produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.

listen to “Jump” above and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.