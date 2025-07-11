Blackpink’s Lisa recently said of the group, “We were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.” She added of a new album, “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”
We don’t have new album news yet, but today (July 11), we do have a new song, as Blackpink just shared “Jump,” a dive into hardstyle electronic music that the four-piece debuted live in South Korea recently.
The song was written by TEDDY, Diplo, 24, Zikai, Claudia Valentina, Jumpa, Malachiii, and Jesse Bluu, and produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz Van De Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.
listen to “Jump” above and find the group’s upcoming tour dates below.
Blackpink’s 2025 And 2026 Tour Dates: Deadline World Tour
07/12/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/13/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
07/18/2025 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium
07/22/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/23/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/26/2025 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/27/2025 — New York, NY @ Citi Field
08/02/2025 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/03/2025 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/06/2025 — Milan, Italy @ Ippodromo SNAI La Maura
08/09/2025 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic
08/15/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/16/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
01/16/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome
01/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ Tokyo Dome