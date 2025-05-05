Blackpink Were In The Studio Together Recently, Lisa Reveals

Blackpink have a tour launching this summer, but now there’s even more exciting news for fans: It looks like new music is on the way.

Lisa told Variety, “Actually, we were in the studio a few days ago. We’re all so super excited to get back together and go on tour. We really miss the blinks. We can’t wait to see them.” She also said of a new album, “You have to be patient about it. It’s coming soon, I promise. It’s about time.”

Elsewhere, she was asked who she’d want to collaborate with next and she responded, “I really want to try EDM, so maybe I could work with some DJs.”

It’s been a while since Blackpink fans have gotten a new album, as the group’s most recent is 2022’s Born Pink. Members have remained busy, tough. Most notably, Lisa was one of the stars of the latest season of White Lotus. She recently reflected on that, writing, “It was the greatest honor to be part of this show as my first acting gig alongside such incredible actors. And I’m so proud to be able to share my culture and show the beauty of Thailand to the world. Mook has changed my life in a way where I am learning more about myself and my capabilities. My Sunday nights may feel a lot emptier but closing out The White Lotus with a full heart [heart emoji][lotus emoji].”