Serving more early aughts realness, Blackstarkids is back with another dreamy hit. On their latest cut, “Cyberkiss 2 U,” the members of the trio embrace a flame, despite the fact that they’re far apart.

Joined by Beabadoobee, Blackstarkids maintain their connection with a lover online while rapping and singing over a techno-inspired beat.

On the song’s chorus, Beabadoobee sings, “I just wanna send you a kiss,” recalling the magical, millennial feeling of connecting with a crush via the internet.

Back in January, Blackstarkids chatted with Alternative Press, detailing the creative process behind their upcoming mixtape, Cyberkiss 2 U.

“It was a fun time with each other,” said member Deiondre. “We hadn’t really lived with each other yet at that point, so it was our first time being in that setting. It’s hard to fake being in a good mood around each other; we see right through that bullsh*t. If trying to make a song feels weird, it’s a bit like, ‘Ah, there’s clearly one person in this room that doesn’t want to.’ So we try to hang out with each other as much as possible and not take ourselves too seriously. We wanted to get into this thing to have it feel as least like a job as possible. That was the ultimate goal. We always want music to feel like our go-to for having fun because the one thing that connects us all when we want to hang out is music.”

Check out “Cyberkiss 2 U” above.

Cyberkiss is out 9/23 via Dirty Hit. Pre-save it here.