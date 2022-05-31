In her latest video, Beabadoobee takes the phrase “bedroom pop” in a very literal sense. The visual for “Lovesong,” from her upcoming sophomore album, Beatopia, shows the singer playing guitar in her bedroom, as she is cozied up near the fire on a rainy, stormy day.

She recorded much of her debut album, Fake It Flowers, in her home bedroom and took a similar approach to Beatopia. She named the album Beatopia after a fictional world she created when she was seven years old.

In an interview with The Face, Beabadoobee recalled drawing a map of the fictional Beatopia on paper​, later to be mocked by a teacher in front of her class.

“My two friends made worlds as well,” she said, “but they weren’t anywhere near as enthusiastic about theirs, which was quite embarrassing… I guess I just wanted to escape reality, I kind of latched onto it because a lot of things were happening back home and it was a way of escaping everything that was going on around me.”

Toward the end of the video, viewers will see a backing band joining Beabadoobee in her room, adding orchestral elements to the song.

Check out “Lovesong” above.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-save it here.