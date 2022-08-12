Blackstarkids are throwing it back to the aughts on their upcoming album. Today, the band has announced Cyberkiss, which is set to arrive this fall, and take inspiration from artists like N.E.R.D., Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, and Outkast.

Ahead of the album, the band has dropped a new single called “Sex Appeal,” on which the group members channel the futuristic stylings of the icons who came before them, while exuding a fresh confidence and bringing a welcome, much-needed eccentricity back to music. “Don’t talk to me unless you’ve got sex appeal,” says the group, over a track reminiscent of early Pharrell beats.

“This song is a homage to 2000s Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy,” said Blackstarkids in a statement. “As well as, lyrically, a homage to Jay Z. ‘Light Your Ass On Fire’ from Clones was a big inspiration on this track, and we wanted to have a song that felt fun and confident.”

Check out “Sex Appeal” above and the Cyberkiss album artwork below.

1. “How To Self-Destruct”

2. “Sex Appeal”

3. “Pink Starz”

4. “Joy”

5. “Reject Media”

6. “Cyberkiss 2 You” Feat. Beabadoobee

7. “NuYork V2”

8. “Boycott”

9. “Star-Crossed Kiwi Fusion”

10. “Do The Right Thing”

11. “Keep Me Around”

12. “Digital World”

13. “Express Yourself”

14. “Peach Cobbler”

15. “Cardigan”

16. “1-800-BLACKSTARKIDS”

17. “Peace + Love”

Cyberkiss is out 9/23 via Dirty Hit. Pre-save it here.