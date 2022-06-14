Yesterday was a big day in the NBA, as the night started with the Celtics and Warriors tied at 2 wins apiece in the Finals, with Golden State ultimately winning and taking the series lead. An event like that is bound to bring out the stars to watch, and sure enough, it did, as Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy Carter were courtside. While Jay-Z was arguably the coolest person in the building, to Carter, he was clearly still just an embarrassing dad.

At one point during the game, the PA announcer made a note of the pair’s presence, at which point Jay, who was all smiles, lovingly put his arm around his daughter. Carter briefly took exception to that, saying something to Jay and trying to get his hand off her. She quickly relented, though, and stewed in some minor embarrassment as Jay gave her a kiss on the cheek.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

All in all, it seems like the two had themselves a good night, as they got to say hi to E-40 and meet up with Stephen Curry in the bowels of the Chase Center after the game. They certainly had a better time than the Celtics, whose turnovers and missed free throws throughout the evening stopped them from getting a win and going up 3-2 in the series.