The Recording Academy officially unveiled their list of 2021 Grammy nominations in late November. The original list was incomplete because the committee deciding the nominations for the Best Immersive Audio Album category was unable to meet due to the pandemic. But that wasn’t the only part of the nominations list that was missing at the time. Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter was just recently added to the list for her work in one of Beyonce’s videos.

As reported by TMZ, the eight-year-old has now been officially Grammy-nominated under the Best Music Video category for Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” after she lent her vocals on the track. The report states that Carter’s initial exclusion must have been a mix-up on the part of the Recording Academy, as her name was added to the list alongside WizKid several weeks late.

Carter’s nomination now puts her in the running against some well-known artists. “Brown Skin Girl” is up against Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown,” Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” and Woodkid’s “Goliath” video.

If Carter wins a Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl,” it won’t be her first time winning an award for her appearance in the video. Carter was nominated for the BET HER Award for the collaboration with her mom, which she ended up winning back in June.

