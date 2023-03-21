The other week, Blueface tweeted, “My hands is bisexual for anybody who feel a typa way get up with me.” Unfortunately, this has led to a lot of unsolicited DMs featuring explicit pictures that the “Thotiana” rapper is asking fans to withhold from sending any more of.

My hands is bisexual for anybody who feel a typa way get up with me — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) March 16, 2023

“Ever since I tweeted my hands bisexual its been a lot of LGBTQ sh*t going on in my DM that’s not what I meant cuz,” he wrote. “Please stop sending me gay sh*t. I respect the LGBTQ community y’all went from a minority to majority thats a hell of an accomplishment you welcome to love who ever you want but don’t bring dat over here please respectfully.”

He continued, “I go to click on a picture in my dm an you know how on Twitter it don’t show you the picture till you click on it. It’s a whole n***a on there spreading his ass open cuz like wtf is this that’s sexual harassment I ain’t sign up for this you can’t even dm me on here no more.”

Earlier this year, he also took to social media to clarify that he’s not the father of Chrisean Rock’s baby. “To answer y’all questions, yes, me [and] Rock are officially done,” hw explained. “It’s strictly business. I tried it [and] clearly, it wasn’t giving. Before she announces… She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child, not mine.”