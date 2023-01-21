Chrisean Rock has announced she’s pregnant. There’s just one problem: Her on-again-off-again paramour Blueface doesn’t think he’s the father. Since starting their relationship in 2020, Blueface and Rock’s tumultuous relationship has been the trainwreck no one can stop watching. The couple has stayed in the public eye for getting involved in spats on social media and physical altercations with one another.

The pair’s toxic behavior recently came to a head during an appearance at an interview with No Jumper, in which the network’s security forcibly removed Chrisean.

Following the heated exchange, Chrisean took to social media to share a special announcement about a new bundle of joy coming into her life. On January 20, which is coincidently the same day as the California rapper‘s birthday, the reality star announces that she was with a child.

“Guess how many heartbeats?” she wrote in a photo posted to her Instagram story showing three positive results.

However, Blueface didn’t seem too excited to hear about the baby news.

“To answer y’all questions, yes, me [and] Rock are officially done. It’s strictly business. I tried it [and] clearly, it wasn’t giving. Before she announces… She’s pregnant with somebody else’s child, not mine,” he tweeted.

The “Thotiana” rapper alleges that Rock has had “encounters with 10 different men in the last year” and that until he sees a DNA test, “then it’s not mine.”

Chrisean responded to Blueface’s claims noting that she didn’t need the rapper and that “god don’t like ugly.”

“Blue tried lightly. God don’t like ugly fr. Boy, I don’t need you, lol I want [you]. That’s the difference,” she tweeted.