Blueface Was Reportedly Arrested For Attempted Murder

TMZ has reported that rapper Blueface was arrested today, November 15, outside Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles in Vegas in what was possibly an undercover operation. TMZ has also posted a video of the arrest, which is on their website.

The cops had an open warrant for Blueface’s arrest, which was obtained by the publication. The charges include felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas. There’s also another charge of discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft. The alleged event of the attempt was October 8th.

Blueface is known for his hit “Thotiana,” which put him on the map in 2018. Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Soulja Boy, Tyga, YG, and Young MA all showed loved for the track, either through appearances on its official remixes or on their own freestyles. It climbed all the way into the Billboard Hot 100 chart’s top 20. At the time of its ascension, in 2019, it was rap’s first breakthrough single of the year.

Earlier this year, Blueface teamed up with DDG for the collaborative track “Meat This.” Blueface was also one of the many guests on New York rapper Fivio Foreign’s debut album B.I.B.L.E., which arrived in the month of April.