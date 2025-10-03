Blxst’s Questioning ‘Aye Girl’ Puts Romance On The Back Burner

Blxst puts love on the back burner with his new single, “Aye Girl.” Employing a sample that brings to mind Brandy and Monica’s signature collab “The Boy Is Mine,” Blxst details all the moves he’s making to ensure a future with a woman he isn’t sure is willing to stick around to reap the benefits.

“Aye girl, you the only thing real in this fake world,” he croons. “Know you want me sitting still, but I can’t, girl / I ain’t sinning, I been in and out the bank, girl / I’m hoping God go to work when you pray, girl / Look, even though I’m staying dangerous, I’m safe, girl / You know the trials come with greatness, okay, girl / Yeah, I just want to know if you gon’ wait, girl / For me.”

If not, Blxst has already promised I’ll Always Come Find You with the dates of his latest tour, which kicked off on Wednesday (October 1) and will run through November, concluding with a hometown show at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles (although a week later, he’ll have a show in Honolulu).

He’ll be joined on that tour by fellow breakout stars Leon Thomas, Joony, and Joyce Wrice.

You can listen to Blxst’s new single “Aye Girl” above.